Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $396,000 in Dow Chemical Company (The) (DWDP)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dow Chemical Company (The) (NYSE:DWDP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dow Chemical in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dow Chemical in the third quarter worth about $103,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dow Chemical in the third quarter worth about $108,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dow Chemical in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dow Chemical in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DWDP shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dow Chemical from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

In related news, COO James C. Jr. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $1,066,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $476,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 486,287 shares of company stock worth $34,825,282. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DWDP) opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $163,822.70, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. Dow Chemical Company has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24 billion. Dow Chemical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Dow Chemical Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

Dow Chemical Profile

DowDuPont Inc is a holding company formed through the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont). The Company’s business divisions include Agriculture division, Material Science division, and a Specialty Products division. The Agriculture Division offers a complete portfolio of products and technologies, traits and crop protection.

