Hallador Energy (HNRG) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hallador Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the energy company an impact score of 45.9228317377971 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $6.14. 78,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.77, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of -0.46. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.92%. analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HNRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company is an oil and gas exploration company focused on developing coal reserves in the Illinois Basin. The Company, through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, is engaged in coal mining in the state of Indiana serving the electric power generation industry. Its projects include Carlisle Mine, Ace in the Hole Mine, Oaktown 1 Mine, Oaktown 2 Mine and Bulldog Mine.

