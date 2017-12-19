Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) CFO Keri Crowell Sells 16,000 Shares

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) CFO Keri Crowell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $194,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ GPOR) traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,989. The stock has a market cap of $2,202.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.69. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.33 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Corporation will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gulfport Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on the exploitation and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil in the United States. The Company’s properties are located in the Utica Shale in Eastern Ohio and along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay (WCBB) and Hackberry fields.

