Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) Director Craig Conway Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Craig Conway sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $44,094.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,334.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Craig Conway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Craig Conway sold 600 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $47,538.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Craig Conway sold 600 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $47,106.00.

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,594.13, a PE ratio of 185.57, a PEG ratio of 84.24 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.52.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.61 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,270.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 64.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Guidewire Software by 12.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The Company’s software serves as a technology platform for P&C insurance carriers. The Company’s InsurancePlatform consists of three elements: core transaction processing, data management and analytics, and digital engagement.

