Media stories about Guidance Software (NASDAQ:GUID) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Guidance Software earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 44.7463168752707 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Guidance Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.02.

Get Guidance Software alerts:

Guidance Software (GUID) traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.07. 149,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,666. Guidance Software has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Guidance Software (GUID) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.07” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/guidance-software-guid-given-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-07.html.

Guidance Software, Inc is a technology company. The Company is a provider of endpoint investigation solutions for cybersecurity analytics, security incident response, e-discovery, data privacy and forensic analysis. The Company has five segments, which include Products, Subscription, Professional services, Training and Maintenance.

Receive News & Ratings for Guidance Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidance Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.