GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Edison International (EIX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in Edison International by 16,935.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, October 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.79.

Shares of Edison International ( NYSE:EIX ) opened at $70.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,712.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Edison International has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $83.38.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 13.18%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other news, insider Ronald L. Litzinger sold 224,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $18,426,876.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edison International

Edison International is the holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE). As of December 31, 2016, SCE, a public utility, was primarily engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California. The Company is also the parent company of Edison Energy Group, Inc (Edison Energy Group), a holding company for subsidiaries engaged in pursuing competitive business opportunities across energy services and distributed solar to commercial and industrial customers.

