Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. (BSMX) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.17

Headlines about Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. (NYSE:BSMX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 45.5737764707368 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. (BSMX) traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.56. 4,899,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,017. The firm has a market cap of $4,850.25, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is 80.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV, formerly Santander Mexico Financial Group SAB de CV or Grupo Financiero Santander SAB de CV, is a Mexico-based financial institution. The Company is primarily engaged in the provision of multiple banking services, securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities.

