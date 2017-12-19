Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Shares Sold by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.5% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3,301.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,569,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,644,114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,847,154 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4,096.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,475,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $549,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,970 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 440.8% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $535,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,602,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $799,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 22,290.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,079 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $260.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

In related news, VP Gregory K. Palm sold 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $1,104,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 12,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.94, for a total transaction of $3,023,503.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,177 shares of company stock worth $32,435,160 in the last ninety days. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE GS) opened at $260.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97,004.91, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $209.62 and a 52 week high of $262.00.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

