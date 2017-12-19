Gold Fields (GFI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Gold Fields ( NYSE GFI ) opened at $4.05 on Monday. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 68,325 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gold Fields by 365.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,075,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 844,609 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Gold Fields by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,669,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 419,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Airain ltd increased its stake in Gold Fields by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Airain ltd now owns 479,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) is a gold mining company. The Company is a producer of gold and a holder of gold reserves. The Company is involved in underground and surface gold and copper mining and related activities, including exploration, development, extraction, processing and smelting. It has approximately eight producing mines located in South Africa, Ghana, Australia and Peru.

