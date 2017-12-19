Global Water Resources (GWRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Global Water Resources (GWRS) traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,418. The firm has a market cap of $183.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.00, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

In other news, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 2,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $27,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $31,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,193 shares of company stock valued at $80,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 203,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc is a water resource management company. The Company owns, operates and manages water, wastewater and recycled water utilities in strategically located communities, principally in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. The Company focuses on the issues of water supply and scarcity, and applies principles of water conservation through water reclamation and reuse.

