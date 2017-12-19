Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stake Decreased by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,652 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 4.3% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,906,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,425,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,841,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,571,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,881,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,185,784,000 after acquiring an additional 310,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,037,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,630,581,000 after acquiring an additional 258,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,430,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,162,949,000 after acquiring an additional 116,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ GILD) opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98,714.75, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $86.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 57.15%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

In related news, insider John C. Martin sold 73,333 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $6,054,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 25,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $2,066,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 494,999 shares of company stock worth $37,404,139. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Vetr downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.15 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stake Decreased by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/gilead-sciences-inc-gild-stake-decreased-by-penn-davis-mcfarland-inc.html.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.