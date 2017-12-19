General Electric Company (GE) Shares Sold by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lowered its position in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,332 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for approximately 1.2% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC owned 0.39% of General Electric worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 15.7% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Oakmont Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. Oakmont Partners LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $22.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup set a $28.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on General Electric from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

In other General Electric news, Director Francisco Dsouza purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $986,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 5,500 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 120,500 shares of company stock worth $2,183,220. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Electric Company has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $154,493.20, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.20). General Electric had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that General Electric Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

