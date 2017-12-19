Gary Keith Anderson Sells 6,000 Shares of Ag Growth International Inc (AFN) Stock

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.45, for a total value of C$320,700.00.

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE AFN) traded up C$0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$53.62. 47,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,674. Ag Growth International Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$47.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.26.

AFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Laurentian cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.25.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including enclosed belt conveyors, chain conveyors, bucket elevators, truss and towers, distributors, rail and truck probes, custom configured belt conveyors, screw feders and conveyors, bulk weigh hoppers, VIS micro dosing systems, TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, and spout and connections.

