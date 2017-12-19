Gartner, Inc. (IT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $998.90 million. Gartner posted sales of $703.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.04 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.09 million. Gartner had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 57.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

Shares of Gartner (NYSE IT) traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $124.43. 493,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,630. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $90.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,105.65, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 466.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 52.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at $185,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc is an information technology research and advisory company. The Company works with clients to research, analyze and interpret the business of information technology (IT), supply chain and marketing within the context of their individual roles. It operates in three segments: Research, Consulting and Events.

