GAP (GPS) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.22

Headlines about GAP (NYSE:GPS) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GAP earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the apparel retailer an impact score of 44.8082995833171 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

GPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 target price on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $25.00 target price on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Shares of GAP ( NYSE GPS ) traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.31. 3,736,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,965,566. The firm has a market cap of $13,050.04, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. GAP has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $34.70.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 27.47%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

In related news, VP Dara Bazzano sold 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $47,853.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $27,472,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,212,077 shares of company stock worth $67,302,126 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Gap, Inc (Gap Inc) is an apparel retail company. The Company offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Intermix brands. Its products are available to customers online through Company-owned Websites and through the use of third-parties that provide logistics and fulfillment services.

