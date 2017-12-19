Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Given a $43.00 Price Target at Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) has been given a $43.00 price target by investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GLPI. UBS upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.76. 1,149,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $7,820.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $39.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $244.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.66 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.23 per share, with a total value of $181,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,381.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 188,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (GLPI) is a self-administered and self-managed Pennsylvania real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. Its segments include GLP Capital, L.P.

