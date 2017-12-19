FY2018 EPS Estimates for Lendingtree Inc (TREE) Increased by Analyst

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Lendingtree in a report released on Thursday. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.44. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lendingtree’s FY2019 earnings at $6.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. Lendingtree had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $171.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TREE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.08.

Lendingtree (TREE) traded down $15.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $337.45. 281,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,243. Lendingtree has a 1-year low of $96.20 and a 1-year high of $355.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4,121.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Lendingtree news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 2,000 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $530,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,185.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 4,000 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.64, for a total transaction of $890,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,978,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,374 shares of company stock valued at $29,625,166 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 61.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc (LendingTree) is engaged in operating an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. The Company’s online marketplace provides consumers with access to product offerings from various lenders, which it refers to as Network Lenders, including mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, reverse mortgage loans, auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, student loans, small business loans and other related offerings.

