FY2017 EPS Estimates for Express Scripts Holding Company Increased by Analyst (ESRX)

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Express Scripts in a research report issued on Thursday. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.04 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Express Scripts’ Q4 2017 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $2.23 EPS.
Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90. Express Scripts had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Express Scripts (ESRX) opened at $73.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Express Scripts has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $40,523.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88.
In other Express Scripts news, VP Christine Houston sold 10,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $708,088.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,124,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Phyllis S. Anderson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $40,103.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESRX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,116,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,314,000 after purchasing an additional 97,953 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 506,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 708,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 143,163 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 50,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Express Scripts by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.
Express Scripts Company Profile
Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).
