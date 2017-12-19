FY2017 EPS Estimates for CSX Co. (CSX) Decreased by Seaport Global Securities

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of CSX in a research note issued on Friday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for CSX’s FY2018 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.73.

Shares of CSX ( NASDAQ CSX ) opened at $53.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. CSX has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $47,304.76, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. CSX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in CSX by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CSX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 77,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary Keith Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,300.00 per share, with a total value of $11,500,000.00. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based freight transportation services, including traditional rail service and transport of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations.

