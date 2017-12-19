FTD Companies (FTD) Given News Sentiment Score of -0.02

Press coverage about FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) has trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FTD Companies earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.8715790894842 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of FTD Companies (NASDAQ FTD) traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. 276,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.24, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FTD Companies has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

FTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTD Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of FTD Companies from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of FTD Companies from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FTD Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About FTD Companies

FTD Companies, Inc (FTD) is a floral and gifting company. The Company operates through four segments: Consumer, Florist, International and Provide Commerce. Through its Consumer segment, FTD is a direct marketer of floral and gift products for consumers, primarily in the United States and Canada. Through its Florist segment, the Company is a provider of products and services to its floral network members, which include traditional retail florists and other non-florist retail locations, primarily in the United States and Canada.

