Fogo De Chao (FOGO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fogo De Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Fogo De Chao, Inc. owns and operates Brazilian steakhouses. It offers beef, lamb, chicken, pork and seafood items as well as liquor, beer and wine. The company operates primarily in the United States, Puerto Rico and Brazil. Fogo De Chao, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Fogo De Chao alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Fogo De Chao from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Fogo De Chao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Fogo De Chao from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fogo De Chao from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fogo De Chao from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Fogo De Chao ( FOGO ) traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. 103,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fogo De Chao has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Fogo De Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Fogo De Chao had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Fogo De Chao will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOGO. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fogo De Chao by 132.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fogo De Chao by 83.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fogo De Chao by 1.2% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 523,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fogo De Chao by 65.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fogo De Chao by 221.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/fogo-de-chao-fogo-raised-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Fogo De Chao Company Profile

Fogo de Chao, Inc is a United States-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates upscale Brazilian churrascaria steakhouses under the brand of Fogo de Chao. The Company owns 100% of Brasa (Purchaser) Inc (Brasa Purchaser), which owns 100% of Brasa (Holdings) Inc (Brasa Holdings).

Receive News & Ratings for Fogo De Chao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fogo De Chao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.