Flotek Industries (FTK) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.05

Media stories about Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Flotek Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.6895025528255 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flotek Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut Flotek Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK ) traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,941. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $14.51.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $79.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Flotek Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Flotek Industries will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven company. The Company develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries, and compounds to companies that make cleaning products, cosmetics, food and beverages, and other products that are sold in consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Energy Chemistry Technologies (ECT), and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies (CICT).

