FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,533 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2,045.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 767.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FE. ValuEngine raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.50 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

FirstEnergy Corp. ( NYSE FE ) opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,157.61, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 35.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in holding, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity of its principal subsidiaries. Its segments include Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, Competitive Energy Services (CES) and Corporate/Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Regulated Distribution segment distributed electricity through the Company’s 10 utility operating companies, serving approximately six million customers, and purchased power for its provider of last resort (POLR), standard offer service (SOS), standard offer service (SSO) and default service requirements in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

