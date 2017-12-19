First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 28,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 33,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JEC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $385,936.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,552.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE JEC) opened at $66.74 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $7,977.31, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is a technical professional services company. The Company provides a range of technical, professional and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. The Company’s services include Project Services; Process, Scientific, and Systems Consulting Services; Construction Services, and Operations and Maintenance Services.

