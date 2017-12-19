First American (FAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.07

Shares of First American Corporation (The) (NYSE:FAF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.07 and last traded at $56.76, with a volume of 666900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.90.

FAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on First American from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

The company has a market cap of $6,194.69, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74.

First American (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. First American had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that First American Corporation will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. First American’s payout ratio is currently 60.08%.

In other First American news, CEO Dennis J. Gilmore sold 100,000 shares of First American stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $5,497,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 611,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,594,420.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 9,981 shares of First American stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $547,657.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,161 shares of company stock worth $10,639,325 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American by 352.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of First American by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First American during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of First American by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of First American during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

First American Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of providing financial services. The Company operates through the title insurance and services segment, and specialty insurance segment. The title insurance and services segment provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow services and similar or related services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

