Financial Survey: TransCanada (TRP) vs. Enbridge (ENB)

TransCanada (NYSE: TRP) and Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TransCanada and Enbridge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransCanada 0 1 6 0 2.86 Enbridge 0 6 2 0 2.25

TransCanada currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.90%. Enbridge has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.09%. Given Enbridge’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enbridge is more favorable than TransCanada.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransCanada and Enbridge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransCanada $9.44 billion 4.47 $175.96 million $1.55 30.99 Enbridge $25.89 billion 2.50 $1.56 billion $1.59 24.57

Enbridge has higher revenue and earnings than TransCanada. Enbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransCanada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TransCanada pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Enbridge pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. TransCanada pays out 125.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enbridge pays out 120.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TransCanada has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Enbridge is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

TransCanada has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enbridge has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.9% of TransCanada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Enbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TransCanada and Enbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransCanada 14.40% 11.99% 3.09% Enbridge 7.49% 5.62% 1.87%

TransCanada Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of North American energy infrastructure, including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and natural gas storage facilities. Its segments include Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines and Energy. The Company operates in three businesses: Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines and Energy. The Natural Gas Pipelines and Liquids Pipelines segments principally consist of its respective natural gas and liquids pipelines in Canada, the United States and Mexico, as well as its regulated natural gas storage operations in the United States. The Energy segment includes its power operations and the non-regulated natural gas storage business in Canada. TransCanada PipeLines Limited (TCPL) is its principal operating subsidiary.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc. is a Canada-based energy transportation and distribution company. The Company is engaged in delivering energy. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. Liquids Pipelines consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals, including Canadian Mainline, Lakehead Pipeline System, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast and Regional Oil Sands System. Gas Distribution consists of its natural gas utility operations, the core of which is Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc. Green Power and Transmission consists of its investments in renewable energy assets and transmission facilities. Renewable energy assets consist of wind, solar, geothermal and waste heat recovery facilities in Canada. Energy Services undertake physical commodity marketing activity and logistical services, and oversee refinery supply services.

