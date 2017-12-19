Financial Survey: Connecture (CNXR) & The Competition

Connecture (OTCMKTS: CNXR) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “Internet Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Connecture to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Connecture shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of shares of all “Internet Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 68.6% of Connecture shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of shares of all “Internet Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Connecture and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connecture 0 0 0 0 N/A Connecture Competitors 424 1639 2762 93 2.51

As a group, “Internet Services” companies have a potential downside of 2.25%. Given Connecture’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Connecture has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Connecture and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connecture -19.38% N/A -17.70% Connecture Competitors 1.60% 38.04% 7.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Connecture and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Connecture $81.89 million -$26.53 million -0.25 Connecture Competitors $943.06 million $113.10 million 697.01

Connecture’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Connecture. Connecture is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Connecture competitors beat Connecture on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

Connecture Company Profile

Connecture, Inc. provides a Web-based consumer shopping, enrollment and retention platform for health insurance distribution. The Company caters its services to health insurance marketplace operators, such as health plans, brokers and exchange operators. It operates through four segments: Enterprise/Commercial, Enterprise/State, Medicare and Private Exchange. The Enterprise/Commercial segment offers insurance distribution solutions to health plans. The Enterprise/State segment offers the sales automation solutions to state Governments, which allow its customers to offer customized individual and small group exchanges. The Medicare segment offers Web-based Medicare plan comparison, prescription drug comparison and enrollment tools for health plans, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacies, field marketing organizations and call centers. The Private Exchange segment offers defined-contribution benefit exchange solutions to benefit consultants, brokers, exchange operators and aggregators.

