Financial Contrast: BioScrip (BIOS) and Its Competitors

BioScrip (NASDAQ: BIOS) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “Hospitals, Clinics & Primary Care Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BioScrip to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BioScrip and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioScrip 0 0 4 0 3.00 BioScrip Competitors 59 328 512 9 2.52

BioScrip currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. As a group, “Hospitals, Clinics & Primary Care Services” companies have a potential upside of 22.71%. Given BioScrip’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BioScrip is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares BioScrip and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioScrip -8.42% N/A -8.01% BioScrip Competitors 3.45% 3.46% 4.28%

Volatility and Risk

BioScrip has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioScrip’s peers have a beta of 1.53, suggesting that their average share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioScrip and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioScrip $935.59 million -$41.50 million -3.97 BioScrip Competitors $1.06 billion -$22.56 million 682.43

BioScrip’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BioScrip. BioScrip is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of BioScrip shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Hospitals, Clinics & Primary Care Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of BioScrip shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Hospitals, Clinics & Primary Care Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioScrip peers beat BioScrip on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc. is engaged in providing infusion solutions. The Company partners with physicians, hospital systems, skilled nursing facilities, healthcare payors and pharmaceutical manufacturers to provide patients access to post-acute care services. The Company operates through Infusion Services segment. The Company operates through approximately 70 service locations in over 30 states. The Company offers home infusion services to provide clinical management services and the delivery of prescription medications. The Company provides services in coordination with, and under the direction of, the patient’s physician. The Company’s multidisciplinary team of clinicians, including pharmacists, nurses, dietitians and respiratory therapists, work with the physician to develop a plan of care suited to the patient’s specific needs. Its platform provides service capabilities to deliver clinical management services that offer patients a community-based and home-based care environment.

