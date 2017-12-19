Financial Comparison: Atlas Financial (AFH) versus Infinity Property and Casualty (IPCC)

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ: AFH) and Infinity Property and Casualty (NASDAQ:IPCC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Financial and Infinity Property and Casualty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $177.58 million 1.25 $2.64 million $0.14 132.15 Infinity Property and Casualty $1.54 billion 0.77 $43.08 million $4.72 22.99

Infinity Property and Casualty has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial. Infinity Property and Casualty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Infinity Property and Casualty shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Infinity Property and Casualty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Atlas Financial and Infinity Property and Casualty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00 Infinity Property and Casualty 0 1 1 0 2.50

Atlas Financial currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Infinity Property and Casualty has a consensus target price of $99.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.29%. Given Atlas Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Financial is more favorable than Infinity Property and Casualty.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and Infinity Property and Casualty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial 0.92% -2.57% -0.78% Infinity Property and Casualty 3.37% 7.02% 2.03%

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Financial has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinity Property and Casualty has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Infinity Property and Casualty pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Atlas Financial does not pay a dividend. Infinity Property and Casualty pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Infinity Property and Casualty has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Infinity Property and Casualty beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc formerly JJR VI Acquisition Corp is a Canada-based company. It is engaged in the business of providing commercial automobile insurance in the United States with a niche market orientation. The Company’s automobile insurance products provide coverage in three areas: liability, accident benefits and physical damage. Liability insurance provides coverage where the insured is responsible for an automobile accident, for the payment for injuries and property damage to third parties. Accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies provide coverage for loss of income, medical and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident, Physical damage coverages provide for the payment of damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object or from other risks. In January 2013, the Company acquired Camelot Services Inc. and its insurance subsidiary, Gateway Insurance Company.

About Infinity Property and Casualty

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Personal Auto, Commercial Vehicle and Classic Collector (its segments are Personal Auto and Commercial Vehicle). The Company writes personal automobile insurance with a concentration on nonstandard automobile insurance, commercial vehicle insurance and classic collector automobile insurance. The Company offers personal and commercial automobile insurance in states, including Arizona, California, Florida and Texas. Personal Automobile is its insurance product, which provides coverage to individuals for liability to others for bodily injury and property damage and for physical damage to an insured’s own vehicle from collision and various other perils. Commercial Vehicle provides coverage to businesses for liability to others for bodily injury and property damage and for physical damage to vehicles from collision. Classic Collector provides protection for classic collectible automobiles.

