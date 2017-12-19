FedEx (FDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 20.69%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. FedEx updated its FY18 guidance to $12.70-13.30 EPS.

Shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $242.54. 1,915,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,917. The company has a market cap of $65,040.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.57. FedEx has a 52-week low of $182.89 and a 52-week high of $243.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Ducker sold 14,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $3,379,619.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,059,712.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Donald F. Colleran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,709,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,094 shares of company stock worth $9,024,637 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $278.00 price target (up from $233.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FedEx to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.81.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

