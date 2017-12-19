Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Share Price

Media coverage about Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Intuitive Surgical earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.7682624296677 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $371.90. 798,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,106. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $208.24 and a one year high of $405.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41,443.12, a PE ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.78. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $806.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $353.33 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $437.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.32.

In related news, insider Craig H. Barratt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.18, for a total transaction of $5,567,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Curet Myriam sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.00, for a total transaction of $97,726.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,944 shares of company stock valued at $21,432,971. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

