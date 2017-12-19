FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Stake Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of FactSet Research Systems worth $14,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Turner Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other FactSet Research Systems news, COO Mark J. Hale sold 9,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.34, for a total transaction of $1,705,655.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $189,869.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,841 shares of company stock worth $3,224,739 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective (up previously from $157.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up previously from $163.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE FDS) opened at $204.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $155.09 and a one year high of $207.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8,012.02, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 55.76% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $329.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/factset-research-systems-inc-fds-stake-lowered-by-public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio.html.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.