FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $183.89 and last traded at $187.46. 1,526,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 383% from the average session volume of 316,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $8,012.02, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 55.76% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $329.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 7,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.24, for a total value of $1,329,214.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,124.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark J. Hale sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.34, for a total value of $1,705,655.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,739. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 288.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 497,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,660,000 after purchasing an additional 369,323 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $31,790,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $20,424,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 34.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 374,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,210,000 after purchasing an additional 95,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 51.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 269,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,863,000 after purchasing an additional 91,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

