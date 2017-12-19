Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Given Media Impact Score of 0.06

Press coverage about Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Euronet Worldwide earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 44.4405105490539 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Sunday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Euronet Worldwide ( EEFT ) traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.99. 1,320,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,647. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $70.51 and a one year high of $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,841.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $27,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rick Weller sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $1,140,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,235 shares of company stock worth $9,201,216. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is an electronic payments provider. The Company offers payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. Its product offerings include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, electronic distribution of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products.

