Essendant (ESND) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.09

News stories about Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Essendant earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 44.954216544139 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Essendant (ESND) opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.99, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.21. Essendant has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Essendant had a positive return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESND. ValuEngine lowered Essendant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essendant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Essendant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About Essendant

Essendant Inc (Essendant) is a wholesale distributor of workplace items. The Company’s product portfolio includes Janitorial, Foodservice and Breakroom Supplies (JanSan), Technology Products, Traditional Office Products, Industrial Supplies, Cut Sheet Paper Products, Automotive Products and Office Furniture.

