Equity Residential (EQR) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5038 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.
Equity Residential has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Equity Residential has a payout ratio of 64.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.
Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $64.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,474,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $23,620.00, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.36. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $59.49 and a 52-week high of $70.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
In other Equity Residential news, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $7,017,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan W. George sold 84,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $5,858,127.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,380 shares of company stock valued at $27,663,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.
Equity Residential Company Profile
Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the acquisition, development and management of multifamily residential properties. Its segments include Boston, New York, Washington DC, Southern California, San Francisco, Seattle and Other Markets. Southern California includes Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County.
