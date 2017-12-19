Equity Residential (EQR) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5038 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

Equity Residential has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Equity Residential has a payout ratio of 64.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $64.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,474,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $23,620.00, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.36. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $59.49 and a 52-week high of $70.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $71.00 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

In other Equity Residential news, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $7,017,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan W. George sold 84,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $5,858,127.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,380 shares of company stock valued at $27,663,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Equity Residential (EQR) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/equity-residential-eqr-to-issue-0-50-quarterly-dividend.html.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the acquisition, development and management of multifamily residential properties. Its segments include Boston, New York, Washington DC, Southern California, San Francisco, Seattle and Other Markets. Southern California includes Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.