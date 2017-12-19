EPR Properties (EPR) Plans Dec 17 Dividend of $0.34

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) declared a dec 17 dividend on Monday, December 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 15th.

EPR Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 78.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.1%.

EPR Properties (NYSE EPR) opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,951.94, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.57. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

In related news, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 2,100 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $142,989.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,775.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

