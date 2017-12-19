Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,150 Shares of Education Realty Trust, Inc. (EDR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Education Realty Trust were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Education Realty Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Education Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Education Realty Trust by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Education Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Education Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000.

Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. Education Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,742.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.31). Education Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $75.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Education Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Education Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Education Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Education Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Education Realty Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Education Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

In other news, Chairman Randy L. Churchey purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $700,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 149,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,205.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $175,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Education Realty Trust Company Profile

Education Realty Trust, Inc (EdR) is a self-managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is engaged in developing, acquiring, owning and managing collegiate housing communities located near university campuses. The Trust operates through three segments: collegiate housing leasing, development consulting services and management services.

