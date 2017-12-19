Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (ABX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABX shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.69.

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp ( ABX ) opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $16,397.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of -0.42. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is a gold mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company’s segments include Goldstrike, Cortez, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia Mining plc (Acacia), Pascua-Lama and Other Mines.

