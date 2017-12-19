Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 700 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 294.7% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,013,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,069,000 after buying an additional 757,017 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at $28,712,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 222.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 427,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after buying an additional 295,110 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 57.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 652,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,694,000 after buying an additional 238,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 90.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 481,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,792,000 after buying an additional 228,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $437,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralf K. Wunderlich sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $2,262,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,910 shares of company stock valued at $6,745,469. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,418.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $624.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.31 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, homecare, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located throughout the world, including North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

