EnSync (ESNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

EnSync (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “EnSync, Inc. is a technology solutions company. It develops, licenses and manufactures energy management systems solutions. Its energy storage solutions are based upon zinc bromide rechargeable electrical energy storage technology and power electronics systems. The Company also offers systems which form various levels of micro-grids, hybrid vehicle control systems and power quality regulation solutions. In addition, the Company develops and commercializes energy management systems for off-grid applications. It serves utility, commercial and industrial building and off-grid markets. EnSync, Inc., formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation, is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. “

Get EnSync alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of EnSync in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.85 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of EnSync and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EnSync from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.21.

EnSync ( NYSEAMERICAN ESNC ) traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. 829,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,265. EnSync has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EnSync stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its position in EnSync Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,700 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned about 1.32% of EnSync worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/ensync-esnc-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

EnSync Company Profile

EnSync, Inc is engaged in developing, licensing and manufacturing energy management systems solutions serving the commercial and industrial (C&I) building, utility, and off-grid markets. The Company develops and commercializes product and service solutions for the distributed energy generation market, including energy management systems, energy storage systems, applications, and Internet of energy platforms that link distributed energy resources with the grid network.

Receive News & Ratings for EnSync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnSync and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.