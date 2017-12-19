Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) announced a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 48.9% annually over the last three years. Enerplus has a payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Enerplus to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Shares of Enerplus (NYSE ERF) traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 974,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,997.56, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.33. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. CIBC began coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation is an oil and natural gas company. The Company’s oil and natural gas property interests are located in the United States, primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania, as well as in western Canada in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. The Company’s oil and natural gas property interests contains proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil, 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil, 123 MMbbls of tight oil, 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids (NGLs), 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas, for a total of approximately 382.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE).

