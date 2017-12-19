Endologix (ELGX) & Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Endologix (NASDAQ: ELGX) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Devices & Implants” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Endologix to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Endologix alerts:

This table compares Endologix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endologix -41.60% -52.18% -13.70% Endologix Competitors -101.23% -92.70% -30.32%

Endologix has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endologix’s competitors have a beta of 0.47, indicating that their average stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Endologix and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endologix 0 7 1 0 2.13 Endologix Competitors 112 734 1028 10 2.50

Endologix currently has a consensus target price of $5.36, indicating a potential upside of 4.02%. As a group, “Medical Devices & Implants” companies have a potential upside of 39.34%. Given Endologix’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Endologix has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.4% of shares of all “Medical Devices & Implants” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Endologix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Medical Devices & Implants” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Endologix and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Endologix $192.93 million -$154.67 million -5.54 Endologix Competitors $1.67 billion $207.58 million 82.02

Endologix’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Endologix. Endologix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Endologix competitors beat Endologix on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices for the treatment of aortic disorders. The Company’s products are intended for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). The AAA products are built on one of two platforms, including traditional minimally invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) or endovascular sealing (EVAS), its solution for sealing the aneurysm sac while maintaining blood flow through two blood flow lumens. The EVAR products include the Endologix AFX Endovascular AAA System (AFX), the VELA Proximal Endograft (VELA) and the Endologix Powerlink with Intuitrak Delivery System (Intuitrak). The EVAS product is the Nellix EndoVascular Aneurysm Sealing System (Nellix EVAS System). It offers accessories to facilitate the optimal delivery of its EVAR products, including compatible guidewires, snares, and catheter introducer sheaths.

Receive News & Ratings for Endologix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endologix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.