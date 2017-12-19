Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enbridge Energy Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.8270349566713 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have commented on EEP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enbridge Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enbridge Energy Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Enbridge Energy Partners from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Enbridge Energy Partners ( NYSE EEP ) traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,861. Enbridge Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4,721.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Enbridge Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $616.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Enbridge Energy Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge Energy Partners

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P is a geographically and operationally diversified organization that provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering and transportation and storage services. The Company operates through the Liquids business segment. Its Liquids segment includes the operations of its Lakehead, North Dakota and mid-continent systems.

