Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.37

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 167300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

EARN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $172.30, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 12.02%. analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is presently 149.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1,455.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 49,557 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, EARN OP GP LLC and Ellington Residential Mortgage LP (the Operating Partnership). It specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage- and real estate-related assets.

