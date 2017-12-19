Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Shares Sold by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.8% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.7% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 237.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $167,591.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,338.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $17,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,084,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,856,017,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 651,088 shares of company stock valued at $56,439,586 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE LLY ) opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09. The firm has a market cap of $95,321.80, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

