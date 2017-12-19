Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.96 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will post sales of $5.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly and posted sales of $5.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year sales of $5.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.60 billion to $22.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $23.05 billion to $23.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

Shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,795,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,909. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $89.09. The stock has a market cap of $95,321.80, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 98.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $17,796,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Mahony sold 36,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $3,152,895.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,989.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 651,088 shares of company stock worth $56,439,586. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,628.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,260,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,731,000 after buying an additional 59,978,664 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7,093.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,353,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,774,000 after buying an additional 9,223,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22,094.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,991,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,138,000 after buying an additional 5,964,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,694,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,691,000 after buying an additional 2,714,505 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,597,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

