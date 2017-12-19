Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) CFO Sells $121,550.00 in Stock

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ EDIT) traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.58. 714,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,146. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Editas Medicine Inc has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $31.81.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,127.03% and a negative return on equity of 70.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 553.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. research analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDIT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Cann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at $667,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Editas Medicine by 7.1% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 241,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at $3,263,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 18.6% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Editas Medicine by 156.3% during the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) CFO Sells $121,550.00 in Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/editas-medicine-inc-edit-cfo-sells-121550-00-in-stock.html.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc is a genome editing company. It is engaged in treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease-causing genes. It operates through developing and commercializing genome editing technology segment. It is developing a genome editing platform based on clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.