Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) CFO Sells $121,550.00 in Stock

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ EDIT) traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.58. 714,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,146. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Editas Medicine Inc has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $31.81.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,127.03% and a negative return on equity of 70.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 553.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. research analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at $667,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Editas Medicine by 7.1% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 241,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at $3,263,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 18.6% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Editas Medicine by 156.3% during the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.
Editas Medicine Company Profile
Editas Medicine, Inc is a genome editing company. It is engaged in treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease-causing genes. It operates through developing and commercializing genome editing technology segment. It is developing a genome editing platform based on clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) technology.
