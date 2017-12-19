Dynegy Inc. (DYN) Position Raised by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Dynegy Inc. (NYSE:DYN) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,817 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.25% of Dynegy worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Dynegy during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Integral Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in Dynegy during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dynegy by 20.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynegy by 11.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Dynegy by 384.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares during the period.

Get Dynegy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DYN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dynegy in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynegy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Dynegy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynegy in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Dynegy in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.34.

Dynegy Inc. ( DYN ) opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. Dynegy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dynegy Inc. (DYN) Position Raised by Nationwide Fund Advisors” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/dynegy-inc-dyn-position-raised-by-nationwide-fund-advisors.html.

Dynegy Profile

Dynegy Inc (Dynegy) is a holding company and conducts the business operations through its subsidiaries. The primary business of Dynegy is the production and sale of electric energy, capacity and ancillary services from the fleet of 18 operating power plants in six states totaling approximately 12,300 megawatt (MW) of generating capacity.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynegy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynegy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.