Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynagas LNG Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) opened at $11.93 on Monday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $416.00, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership, which focuses on owning and operating liquid natural gas (LNG) carriers. The Company’s vessels are employed on multi-year time charters with international energy companies. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated a fleet of six LNG carriers, consisting of the three LNG carriers in its Initial Fleet, the Clean Energy, the Ob River and the Amur River, and three 2013-built Ice Class LNG carriers that the Company acquired from its Sponsor the Arctic Aurora, the Yenisei River, and the Lena River (collectively referred as its Fleet).

